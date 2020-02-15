Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Increased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215,976 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $51,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1,939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,663,615.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $763,220.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,288 shares of company stock valued at $17,290,870. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.12. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.