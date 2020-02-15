TX (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Shares Down 20%

TX Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG)’s stock price traded down 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

TX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TXHG)

TX Holdings, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill steel products used for drilling holes for bolts supporting mine ceilings; drill bit products and accessories for use in hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.

