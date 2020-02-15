UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

