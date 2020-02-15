UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €18.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.32 ($18.98).

FRA DTE opened at €15.63 ($18.17) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.06.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

