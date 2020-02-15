UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,852.87 ($24.37).

LON:GSK traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,668.60 ($21.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,945,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,786.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,726.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 810 shares of company stock worth $1,885,602.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

