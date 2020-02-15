Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Hits Market Capitalization of $237,042.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $237,042.00 and $262.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

