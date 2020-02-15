Ultrack Systems (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Ultrack Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:MJLB) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,045,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 953,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Ultrack Systems (OTCMKTS:MJLB)

Ultrack Systems, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on providing testing services in the United States. It intends to test, sample, and analyze organic products to test for the presence of pesticides, chemical pollutants, and other non-soil contaminants in such organic products using various gas chromatography based methodologies.

