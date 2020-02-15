Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. 499,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,797. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,198,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,908,000 after buying an additional 87,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,187,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after buying an additional 188,797 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 754,706 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.