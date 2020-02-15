Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective decreased by Cfra from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.81.

UAA opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 14.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

