UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.96-0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.916-6.916 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on UNICY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UNICHARM CORP/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UNICHARM CORP/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS UNICY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,152. UNICHARM CORP/S has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

