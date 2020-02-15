United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 31.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in United Community Banks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 67.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 28.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

