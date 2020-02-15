United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.09.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get United Continental alerts:

NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental has a 52 week low of $74.44 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Continental will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.