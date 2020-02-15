Unobtanium Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $78.06 or 0.00788021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $218.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,913.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.68 or 0.04471360 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000370 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,707 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.