US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $255.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

