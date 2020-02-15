US Bancorp DE Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 2,477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 174,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $93.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

