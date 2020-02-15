US Bancorp DE Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.82. 1,339,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,668. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,742 shares of company stock worth $24,453,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

