US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,442 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 221.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in WEX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in WEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.06.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.66. 481,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,189. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $169.48 and a 12-month high of $234.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.