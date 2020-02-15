US Bancorp DE Sells 1,375 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,554. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 104.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.23. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $168.36.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

