US Bancorp DE Sells 1,870 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

