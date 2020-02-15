US Bancorp DE Sells 2,505 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.85. The stock had a trading volume of 315,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,583. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $116.52 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

