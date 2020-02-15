US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. US Foods has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.85%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after buying an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in US Foods by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 623,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in US Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after acquiring an additional 82,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in US Foods by 54.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,617,000 after acquiring an additional 854,275 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

