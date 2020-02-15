USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of USAC opened at $15.12 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

