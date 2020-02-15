USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $42.31 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDK

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

