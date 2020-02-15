USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Allergan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Allergan by 2.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Allergan by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

AGN stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $198.32. 3,058,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.