USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 14,100 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

