USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 22,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,524 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 78,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. 9,137,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,025,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $242.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.