USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $13.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,053.21. 198,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,132.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $886.95 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.