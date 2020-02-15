USS Investment Management Ltd Takes $1.97 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,126.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 776,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,661. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

