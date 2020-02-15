USS Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. 3,348,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

