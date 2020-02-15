USS Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 317,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,889,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,392. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

