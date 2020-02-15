ValuEngine Downgrades Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Sell

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

NMRK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,668,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,721,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 365,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 335,007 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

