ValuEngine Lowers ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.