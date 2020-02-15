ValuEngine Lowers ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.
Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
