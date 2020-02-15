ValuEngine Lowers IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

IRIX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 26,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.36. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.69.

In other news, Director Robert Earle Grove purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

