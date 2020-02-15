ValuEngine Lowers Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TPCO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

NASDAQ:TPCO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. 60,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

In other Tribune Publishing news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc purchased 793,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $9,986,016.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,176,859 shares of company stock worth $14,581,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.