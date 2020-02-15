Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $94.26 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $82.45 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21.

