Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $155.63. 145,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,117. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.70.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.