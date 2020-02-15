Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.70. 2,527,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,656. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.