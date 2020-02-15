Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 140 ($1.84).

VEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Shares of LON VEC traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 95.90 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 404,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $584.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vectura Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.99 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.24 ($1.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.21.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.