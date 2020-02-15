Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 12.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.75. 3,209,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,337. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.63.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

