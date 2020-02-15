Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
VCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.78.
Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $19.07. 636,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,052. Vericel has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $852.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 2.74.
About Vericel
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
