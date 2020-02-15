Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $19.07. 636,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,052. Vericel has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $852.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vericel by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 69,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vericel by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

