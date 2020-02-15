Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,851 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $171.38. The company had a trading volume of 533,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.06 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

