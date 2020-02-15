Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 886.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,742 shares of company stock worth $24,453,342 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

VRTX stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.82. 1,339,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

