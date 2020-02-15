Vesuvius’ (VSVS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 593 ($7.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 612.75 ($8.06).

VSVS traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 461.40 ($6.07). 765,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 464.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 454.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 646 ($8.50).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

