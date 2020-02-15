Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,248 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $41,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,512,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,447. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $119.69 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

