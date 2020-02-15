Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,319,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $45,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.08. 5,274,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055,602. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

