Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $43.27 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1,768.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $43,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Plexus by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $582,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,713 shares of company stock worth $2,437,471 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 74,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,353. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

