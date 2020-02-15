Vietnam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Down 2%

Vietnam Holding Limited (LON:VNH)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.23), 37,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 28,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.28).

The firm has a market cap of $86.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.78.

In other Vietnam news, insider Hiroshi Funaki bought 10,000 shares of Vietnam stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £18,400 ($24,204.16).

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

