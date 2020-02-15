Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Shares of VFF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,967. The company has a market cap of $249.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

