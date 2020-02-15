Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.75

Shares of Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $6.39. Village Farms International shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,150,650 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.07 million and a P/E ratio of 27.60.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$45,520.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,546,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,006,919.94. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 10,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,599 shares in the company, valued at C$5,094,096.55. Insiders sold a total of 100,100 shares of company stock worth $777,070 over the last three months.

About Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.