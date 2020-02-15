Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.75

Shares of Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $6.39. Village Farms International shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,150,650 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.07 million and a P/E ratio of 27.60.
Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
About Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.