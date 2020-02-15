Village Roadshow (OTCMKTS:VLRDF) Trading Up 52.9%

Shares of Village Roadshow Ltd (OTCMKTS:VLRDF) were up 52.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60, approximately 26,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 8,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

About Village Roadshow (OTCMKTS:VLRDF)

Village Roadshow Limited engages in the theme park and water park operation, film and DVD distribution, cinema exhibition operation, and sales promotion and loyalty program operation businesses in Australia and internationally. The company owns and operates theme parks and water parks that provide entertainment, rides, and slides for families and thrill seekers in Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney, Australia, as well as Las Vegas.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Village Roadshow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Roadshow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.